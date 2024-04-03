iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lowered its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.59.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

