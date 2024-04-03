iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $57.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,610. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.52.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.