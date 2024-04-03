iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 4,311,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,402,000 after acquiring an additional 81,615 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after purchasing an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,632,000 after purchasing an additional 540,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,361,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,242,000 after purchasing an additional 139,378 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.73 and a 200-day moving average of $120.80. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

