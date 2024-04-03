Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 119,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 356,644 shares.The stock last traded at $48.29 and had previously closed at $48.31.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1988 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 76,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,058 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 31,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 197,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 592,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after buying an additional 106,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $601,000.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

