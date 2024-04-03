Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 119,275 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the previous session’s volume of 356,644 shares.The stock last traded at $48.29 and had previously closed at $48.31.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.21.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1988 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.