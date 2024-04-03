Jet Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $138,048.02 (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $5.98 million and approximately $138,048.02 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007621 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00014635 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00023007 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001630 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00013498 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,002.72 or 1.00278224 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.66 or 0.00134696 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

