JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Short Interest Update

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the February 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

JFrog Trading Down 0.6 %

FROG traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. 84,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,929. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average of $32.61.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.07 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of JFrog

In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $188,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 545,755 shares in the company, valued at $17,103,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CRO Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $188,040.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 545,755 shares in the company, valued at $17,103,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,490,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,689,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,722,908.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 472,555 shares of company stock valued at $20,934,357 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in JFrog by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JFrog by 148.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in JFrog by 84.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on JFrog from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson increased their target price on JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised JFrog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.46.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JFrog

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.