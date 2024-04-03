Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance

Shares of JIAXF stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.

Get Jiangxi Copper alerts:

Jiangxi Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited engages in exploring, mining, smelting, and refining copper in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, copper rods and wires, sulphuric acid, and other products, as well as deposit, loan, guarantee, and financing consultation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.