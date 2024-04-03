Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Jiangxi Copper Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JIAXF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jiangxi Copper Stock Performance
Shares of JIAXF stock opened at $1.71 on Wednesday. Jiangxi Copper has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43.
Jiangxi Copper Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jiangxi Copper
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Jiangxi Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiangxi Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.