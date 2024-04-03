John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:HPS)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NYSE:HPS opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $15.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 117,784 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 74,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 13.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 21,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,595,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the first quarter worth $244,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

