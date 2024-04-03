John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HPI opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day moving average of $15.27.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 549.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.