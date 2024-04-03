John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:HTD)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

HTD stock opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.47. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $22.13.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTD. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $31,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

