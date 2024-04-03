Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

JCI stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.49. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

