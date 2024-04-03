Jonathan Emms Sells 31,250 Shares of NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX) Stock

NIOX Group Plc (LON:NIOX – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Emms sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.80), for a total value of £20,000 ($25,106.70).
NIOX Group Price Performance
Shares of NIOX Group stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 64.40 ($0.81). 361,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. NIOX Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42.30 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The stock has a market capitalization of £271.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,200.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 62.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 64.12.
NIOX Group Company Profile
