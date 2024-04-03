JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $120.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.18.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $127.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,072,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after purchasing an additional 475,579 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,686,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,652,000 after acquiring an additional 238,498 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,891,000 after acquiring an additional 217,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,672,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

