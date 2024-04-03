JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.6% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.87. Approximately 720,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,624,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.4273 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

