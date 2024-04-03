JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading 0.6% Higher

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.88 and last traded at $53.87. Approximately 720,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,624,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.57.
The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.08.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.4273 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
