Kava (KAVA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $60.58 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Kava token can now be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001406 BTC on major exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $997.69 million and approximately $60.58 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.93 or 0.00071638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00027363 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00016763 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

