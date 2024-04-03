KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading 4.8% Higher

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.39. 998,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 7,864,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price target on shares of KE in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

KE Trading Down 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of -0.73.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

KE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KE

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,418 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in KE by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of KE by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 182,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,495,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,242,000 after purchasing an additional 30,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Recommended Stories

