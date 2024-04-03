Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Stock Holdings Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kenvue in the second quarter worth approximately $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,544,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on KVUE. UBS Group increased their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.42.

Kenvue Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. Kenvue Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

