Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.42.

Kenvue Stock Down 1.9 %

Kenvue stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Kenvue has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Kenvue’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kenvue will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,544,000. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

