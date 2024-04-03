Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,090 ($26.24) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keywords Studios has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,113.33 ($26.53).

KWS stock opened at GBX 1,239 ($15.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £977.57 million, a P/E ratio of 5,878.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,504.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,464.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.10. Keywords Studios has a 52 week low of GBX 1,199 ($15.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,800 ($35.15).

In related news, insider Don Robert acquired 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,631 ($20.47) per share, for a total transaction of £55,454 ($69,613.36). Company insiders own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

