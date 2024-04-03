Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $3.10. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 137,078 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on KC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.55.

The firm has a market cap of $791.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 353.9% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 63,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 19.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

