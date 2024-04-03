Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 4th. Analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Kura Sushi USA has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $51.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.95 million. On average, analysts expect Kura Sushi USA to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 3.5 %

KRUS stock opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $122.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 827.29 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Brent Takao sold 14,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $1,283,125.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,092.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 72.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRUS. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kura Sushi USA

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.