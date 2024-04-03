LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.13. 58,128 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 274,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of LanzaTech Global in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

LanzaTech Global Stock Up 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.20.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative net margin of 214.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.22%. Analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at LanzaTech Global

In other news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of LanzaTech Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $162,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LanzaTech Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global in the second quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of LanzaTech Global by 544.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

