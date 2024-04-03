Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 239.67% from the stock’s current price.

LRMR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $4.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Get Larimar Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LRMR

Larimar Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Larimar Therapeutics

LRMR opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.51. Larimar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.68.

In other news, Director James E. Flynn bought 4,290,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,499,992.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,151,406 shares in the company, valued at $53,763,288.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 8,152.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 4,797.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 836.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Larimar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Larimar Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Larimar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.