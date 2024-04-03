Legacy Wealth Management Inc Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.0% of Legacy Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after buying an additional 48,423,350 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $442.93. 10,705,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,299,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.79. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

