Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Acquires 293 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 0.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGV. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGV traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.05. The stock had a trading volume of 144,794 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.46.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

