Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Has $17.56 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,597,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,948,000 after purchasing an additional 135,766 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 360,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 374,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 2,213,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,984. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.80. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.