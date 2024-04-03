Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises about 3.9% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $13,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,355. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

