Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Invests $216,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 143,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,845. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.29 and a 52-week high of $38.55.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.