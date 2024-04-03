Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 1,256 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

IUSV stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 181,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,080. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $71.27 and a 52-week high of $90.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.71. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.4397 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

