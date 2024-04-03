Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Sells 77 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lowered its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.09. 148,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,577. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $176.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

