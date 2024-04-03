Levy Wealth Management Group LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after buying an additional 4,549 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after buying an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after buying an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.82 on Wednesday, hitting $442.93. 10,705,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,299,613. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $401.79. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $309.89 and a 52 week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

