Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.23

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.23 and last traded at $22.13, with a volume of 155367 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.85.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.86%.

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,459 shares of company stock worth $1,206,891 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $21,278,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

