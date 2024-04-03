Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s current price.

Lifezone Metals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LZM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,481. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 7.87. Lifezone Metals has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $19.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifezone Metals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lifezone Metals in the third quarter worth about $7,021,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Lifezone Metals during the third quarter worth about $31,263,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lifezone Metals by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 285,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 67,690 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lifezone Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited operates as a metals company in the battery metals supply chain of extraction, processing, and recycling. It supplies low-carbon and sulphur dioxide emission metals to the battery and EV markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania.

