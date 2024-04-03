Litecoin (LTC) Price Hits $98.57 on Exchanges

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. During the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for about $98.57 or 0.00149500 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and $1.07 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00009139 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,382,031 coins. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

