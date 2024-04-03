Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,000. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,532 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.33.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $241.06. 1,651,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.53.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

