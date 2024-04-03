LTC Properties, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 121.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

LTC Properties Stock Down 1.9 %

LTC Properties stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. LTC Properties has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LTC Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTC. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 3,395.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in LTC Properties by 73.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 59.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

