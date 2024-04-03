LVZ Inc. Acquires 432 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 20,342.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.32. 115,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,649. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $52.42 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $954.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,614,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $3,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,617,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,614,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William S. Boyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $7,971,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,358,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,817,882.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 582,910 shares of company stock worth $37,299,461. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.