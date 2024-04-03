LVZ Inc. Acquires New Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,000. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF accounts for 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 3,682.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 360,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

FQAL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.55. 15,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.52. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $59.01.

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

