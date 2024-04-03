LVZ Inc. Acquires New Shares in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Integer by 420.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Integer by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.76. 32,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,026. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. Integer Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.32.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

