LVZ Inc. Acquires Shares of 43,186 Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,000. Fidelity Value Factor ETF makes up 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 661,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,646,000 after buying an additional 101,945 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,660. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $44.96 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $586.02 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

