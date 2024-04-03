LVZ Inc. Buys 114 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, LMG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.62.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.37. 269,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $202.35 and a 1 year high of $292.50. The stock has a market cap of $79.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 43.93%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

