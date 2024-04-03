LVZ Inc. Buys 1,331 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Photronics were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Photronics by 201.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Photronics by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Photronics by 587.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,770. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.40. Photronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $34.16.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

