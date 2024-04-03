LVZ Inc. Buys 2,820 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

LVZ Inc. grew its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,725. The company has a market capitalization of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

Insider Activity

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

