LVZ Inc. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.28.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.1 %

DE stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.34. 299,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,025. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

