LVZ Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. LVZ Inc. owned about 1.15% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 88.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TPLC traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $41.70. 3,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,375. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $42.35. The stock has a market cap of $258.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00.

About Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

