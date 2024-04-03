LVZ Inc. Has $451,000 Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

LVZ Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,228,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,618,000 after purchasing an additional 254,941 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,936,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,870,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,372,000 after purchasing an additional 549,869 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,784,000 after purchasing an additional 178,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,332,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,150 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock remained flat at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,388. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.01. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $45.37 and a one year high of $48.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1504 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

