LVZ Inc. Has $467,000 Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

LVZ Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 73,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $5,402,934.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,091.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.74 on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. 341,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,548. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.00. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.33 and a one year high of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.26.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

