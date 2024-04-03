LVZ Inc. Has $780,000 Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

LVZ Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,057 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc. owned 0.06% of Global X MLP ETF worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLPA. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,417,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 819,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,043,000 after acquiring an additional 364,594 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 455,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after acquiring an additional 189,931 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3,514.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 80,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 805,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,242,000 after acquiring an additional 77,818 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,107. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $40.22 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day moving average is $45.38.

About Global X MLP ETF

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

