LVZ Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

LVZ Inc. lowered its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,022 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,866,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,858,000 after buying an additional 9,279,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,722,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,614,000 after buying an additional 4,263,394 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth about $83,248,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,287,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,303,000 after buying an additional 3,668,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 274,965.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,168,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,555,000 after buying an additional 3,167,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.27. 914,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,447. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLY shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Jonestrading boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

