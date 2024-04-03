LVZ Inc. Purchases New Stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM)

LVZ Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:INCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 70,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Franklin Income Focus ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Income Focus ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $221,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $345,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Income Focus ETF during the third quarter worth $762,000.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

INCM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.74. 16,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,649. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.07. Franklin Income Focus ETF has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $26.38.

Franklin Income Focus ETF Increases Dividend

Franklin Income Focus ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This is an increase from Franklin Income Focus ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Franklin Income Focus ETF (INCM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages a diversified portfolio of equities and debt securities. The fund seeks to maximize income over a full market cycle by utilizing income generation strategies and investing opportunistically across various assets classes, markets, and sectors.

